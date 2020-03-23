  • CBS13On Air

FERNDALE (CBS13/AP) — A magnitude 4.8earthquake struck Sunday morning off the coast of Northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at 8:27 a.m. about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Ferndale, a coastal town of 1,300 people.

A police dispatcher said there were no immediate reports of damage or injury in the town just south of Eureka.

A 5.9 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area on March 8.

The earthquake marks the second moderate shaker felt in Northern California in recent days. On Friday evening, a 4.5 magnitude quake struck near Carson City, NV and was felt all the way to the Sacramento area.

