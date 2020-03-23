LOOMIS (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a man suspected of loading up a shopping cart full of alcohol at a Loomis Raley’s store and walking out the door without paying.
The incident happened last week. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was waved down by a store manager at the Raley’s and was told that a man had just loaded up a shopping cart with alcohol and walked out.
The deputy was able to stop the man just as he was loading the stolen items into a car.
In total, the deputy discovered about $1,500 worth of stolen items. Not only were there dozens of bottles of booze, but deputies say they also found stolen doggie treats and other miscellaneous items.
The suspect, 27-year-old North Highlands resident Abran Alvarez, was arrested and has been booked into Auburn Jail.
Alvarez is being held on $20,000 bail.
So glad that they arrested someone who was a thief…so many crooks know now that they can walk into a store and walk out with things and not be arrested…look at past experiences at Sunrise Mall and Birdcage….