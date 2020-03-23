Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — With a nationwide personal protective equipment shortage, a Modesto hospital is accepting donations from the public to keep up with the coronavirus demand.
Sutter Health Memorial Medical Center is accepting donations of much-needed supplies that are still in their original packaging.
Needed items include:
N95, procedure and surgical masks
face shields
Isolation gowns
PAPR-hoods
Maxair CAPR shields and protective goggles.
Paper protective gowns
Paper masks (with ties or elastic)
Industrial face shields (e.g. paint shields)
Painters smocks (impermeable)
To make a donation, please call (209) 530-3525 or email CVRPurchasing@sutterhealth.org.