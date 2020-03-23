Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A young child was seriously injured in a hit and run crash Sunday evening.
According to Stockton Police, the crash happened in the 1500 block of East Ninth Street around 5:55 p.m. Officers found a child at the scene with serious injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police did not say how old the child is.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan.
The investigation into this crash is on-going.