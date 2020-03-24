SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference Tuesday that a full half of COVID-19 cases was made up of patients between the ages of 18 and 49.
Newsom provided the sobering figures from the latest coronavirus case count for the state during his nightly address on the subject.
Newsom prefaced his comments on how the disease was impacting younger residents of the state by announcing that a teen from Lancaster was among the more recent casualties from the virus and offering his condolences to the young man’s family before giving a warning with the new numbers.
However, later Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County health officials backtracked on their announcement that the child died from coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was caused by something else.