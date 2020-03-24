SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The first attempt by Costco to give seniors early access to its warehouses led to a huge turnout Tuesday morning at the store on Exposition Parkway.
Costco announced its warehouses would temporarily open an hour early on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 a.m. only for members over 60 and those with disabilities. But by the time the Expo warehouse rolled open its door, the line outside stretched three-quarters of the way around the building.
A nice gesture by Costco to open its warehouses an hour early for seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays. But why wait in a line wrapped nearly all the way around the store if they don't even have toilet paper or paper towels? pic.twitter.com/jcSOalXgJn
— George Warren (@George_Warren) March 24, 2020
“I didn’t expect this,” said Barbara Tagle. “This is crazy!” Tagle said she’s running out of supplies at home at hoped the early opening would allow her to buy toilet paper.
But even the earliest shoppers had to leave without the most in-demand products. Despite Costco’s purchase limits on certain products, a whiteboard at the entrance warned the warehouse was already out of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizer, bleach and gloves.
Several other department stores and grocery chains have instituted special hours for seniors and other at-risk groups. Walmart has set aside one-hour prior to opening on Tuesdays as the time for customers 60 and older. On Wednesdays, Target has dedicated first hour of shopping to vulnerable populations.