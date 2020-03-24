ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police in Elk Grove are trying to soothe people’s fears about the ongoing shelter-at-home order.
In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Timothy Albright stressed that officers will not be stopping people just to ask about where they are going.
“Our officers are instructed not to engage in any proactive enforcement related to the order at this time,” Albright said. “Our goal is to provide our community members and visiting public with a safe environment wherein we are all working together to limit the spread of the virus and flatten the curve.”
Albright also clarified that no curfew is in effect at this point in Elk Grove.
With more businesses being temporarily closed, Albright noted that officers have been proactively checking in on those establishments as part of their regular patrol duties.
“I do not want those more-routine contacts to be misconstrued with us randomly stopping people specific to the order – that is not to occur,” Albright said.
Residents who notice any suspicious activity are asked to contact police at (916) 714-5115.