SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a woman was struck and killed on Interstate 5 late Monday night.
The incident happened near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit on the southbound side of the freeway.
According to California Highway Patrol, dispatchers started getting calls around 10 p.m. about a person walking on the freeway. A few minutes later, they got another call about a car striking a person, then taking off in that same area.
Officers got to the scene and found that a woman had been struck and killed.
It appears several cars hit the woman, officers say.
Investigators are now looking for witnesses and a description of the first vehicle that hit the woman. They don’t believe the incident was a suicide, CHP says.
The woman’s name has not been released at this point.