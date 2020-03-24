Comments
LODI (CBS13) — School officials say the Lodi Unified district office has been closed and is undergoing sanitation after an employee self-reported being positive for the novel coronavirus.
The district says the employee made the report Monday night.
While the employee’s COVID-19 test has not been confirmed with the county public health office, the district made the decision to close the office out an abundance of caution.
The district notes that the employee had not been in the building for the past few days.
Meal service for students in need will go on as scheduled, the district says.