



MODESTO (CBS13) — The Frito-Lay factory in Modesto temporarily closed after multiple employees showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The company says the workers are now quarantined, but it’s unclear if they’re getting tested.

In a statement, the company said all individuals that worked with those employees have been notified and asked to also quarantine for a 14-day period.

The factory will undergo a deep cleaning during the closure. A Frito-Lay representative said the plant plans to reopen on Wednesday.

Frito-Lay said there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of coronavirus.

Another big manufacturer, Blue Diamond Growers, announced one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19. That employee is now self-quarantining. Blue Diamond’s facility remains in operation.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an Infectious Disease Expert with UCLA, says you shouldn’t be concerned next time you rip into a bag of Blue Diamond Almonds or Frito-Lay chips.

“There is no concern with food products there is no evidence of any spread of transmission of COVID-19 with food products. It’s just not the way this virus is spread. It’s spread through the respiratory route, through close contact with other people,” said Dr. Klauser.

The National Institute Of Health says the coronavirus can be detected on surfaces for days. Including, up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Dr. Klausner says just because a virus is detected on a surface, doesn’t mean it’s infectious.

“If the virus is on a surface, it has to have certain conditions to remain infectious on that, it’s actually only infectious for a few hours,” Dr. Klausner said.

This virus is contagious through only through personal contact. He says there are no food-transmission cases related to COVID-19.