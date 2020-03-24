SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Jail facilities have released approximately 120 inmates in the last week to deal with the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office said.
Last week, the Sacramento County Sheriff was given permission to release inmates who have less than 30 days left on their sentences. The sheriff’s office only let out people who are not serious or violent offenders.
Approximately 120 inmates from the Sacramento County Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center were released within two and a half days of the order. A spokesperson said the inmates released had from one to 11 days remaining in their sentence.
The Sheriff’s office is working to make room at both facilities to house any potentially infected inmates, so they essentially cleared out a housing unit in each jail. As of now, there are no plans to release any other inmates.
