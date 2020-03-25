  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CHP, Oakland, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol says two of their employees – one in Sacramento and another assigned to the Oakland area – have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to officials, one non-uniformed employee assigned to CHP Headquarters in Sacramento has tested positive for COVID-19.

A uniformed employee assigned to CHP Oakland has also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

The building where the non-uniformed employee worked at is now slated to be cleaned and sanitized. CHP operations at the building won’t be impacted by the cleaning, officials say.

Comments

Leave a Reply