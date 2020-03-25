



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Health leaders say California is three to four weeks behind New York State, which is now facing a ventilator shortage and overwhelmed hospitals.

But leaders in California are saying there still aren’t enough coronavirus tests. Now they’re trying to get ahead of the virus, fast.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty is one of the people behind a plan that would, by next week, push out up to 1,000 coronavirus tests a day at Cal Expo.

He said, “This could really impact our ability to get our hands around the COVID-19 crisis. We know if we want to flatten the curve and keep from inundating the healthcare system, this is what we need.”

The drive-thru site takes mere minutes.

McCarty said, “They put the swab through your nose and it goes to the back of your throat before they send it out to a lab.”

The site is appointment-based. To sign up head to projectbaseline.com

On the website, you complete the screening questionnaire and see if you qualify. It takes about 15 minutes.

The survey asks if you’ve traveled to another country and if you’ve been exposed to a person confirmed to have the virus. It also asks your symptoms such as fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

No referral from a doctor is needed before you sign up and book your slot.

“You’ll drive your car through like you’re going through a Starbucks or fast food restaurant,” said McCarty.

It’s not the only strategy the county has to try and stop the spread.

In East Sacramento, workers put up tents outside of a primary care facility off of Stockton Boulevard. The County health department calls them “health center medical tents.” It’s considered a safer way for patients and staff to be processed, mitigating exposure to the virus inside the building.

But county leaders say the best way to prevent us from becoming the “next New York” is for more testing.