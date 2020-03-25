TRUCKEE (CBS13) — More than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations above Lake Tahoe as a late winter storm makes its way into the Sierra.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and mountains to the north effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Below are the current chain controls (as of 11:50 p.m.):
I-80 is R2 in both directions from Nevada Stateline to Drum Forebay
Trucks are maximum.
SR-89 is R2 Picketts Junction to US-50.
R1 Bliss State Park to Truckee.
R1 Truckee to Sierra County Line.
SR-267 is R1 Truckee to Northstar.
R2 Northstar to Kings Beach.
SR-28 is R2 Tahoe City to Lardin way.
SR-20 is R2 5 miles east of Nevada City to I-80.
US-50 is R2 Kyburz to Meyers.
SR-88 is R2 Hams Station to Picketts Junction.
You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.