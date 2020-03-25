



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Rather than postpone their wedding because of the coronavirus, some couples are getting married anyway with a few changes.

Newlyweds Keri and Tyler Laursen exchanged vows over the weekend at Amador Cellars in front of an intimate group of just six guests, an officiant and a photographer.

The couple set out to say their “I dos” on the five year anniversary of their first date, and just like every bride and groom to be, the Rancho Cordova residents spent countless hours and dollars planning their dream wedding. But mere days before their fairytale nuptials, they were forced to make drastic changes due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We decided that since most of our guests couldn’t be there, almost all of them, we decided to live stream the wedding for everybody,” Keri said.

Although in the middle of a pandemic and economic crisis, postponing the main event was just not an option.

“We wanted to be married and it wasn’t about the party, it was about getting married, so we made it happen,” Keri said.

Parents and siblings got to witness the vows up, close and personal. Grandparents, however, stayed home to comply with CDC guidelines.

“We were able to get everybody there and everybody got to enjoy the day with us. We actually had more people on the live stream than we had originally planned on being at the wedding,” Tyler said. “They didn’t want to risk anything, but they joined us on the live stream, they were and had a good time with it as well.”

Friends and family from across the nation witnessed the ceremony and loved ones even got a chance to witness their first dance.

“We danced to Michael Bublé’s ‘Everything,'” Tyler said.

And right when the couple thought their magical night was coming to an end, they arrived home to a special surprise.

“Our neighbors told us ‘Don’t open the garage until you see it.’ We drove up and saw they had put all these signs up,” Keri said.

One sign read: “To have and to hold in pandemic and in health.”

It’s safe to say that this COVID wedding, will go down in history.