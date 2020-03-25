



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s not unusual for Colleen to see deer in her front yard.

“So there is three of them right now,” she said.

These days the sights and sounds of nature are even more soothing than what they were just a few weeks ago. She lives alone, making isolation even harder.

“My normal would be to if I get lonely, I go out and have lunch with friends something like that. All those things that I would normally do if I got lonely I can’t. I can’t even visit with my family right now,” Colleen said.

Ana Santaolalla is a licensed Marriage and Family therapist. She recommends starting a routine to keep your mind and body in check.

“I think it’s just important for everybody to make time for self-care,” she explained. “I like to call it a rhythm of the day, so there is a predictable schedule. That really helps.”

That includes physical exercise. Colleen likes to step outside, practice hula dancing and bake.

“I’m making cookies, but when I make the cookies then I eat all the cookies,” Colleen said.

Although there aren’t any cookies to share, she is staying optimistic in this time of uncertainty letting other people just like her know, they aren’t alone.

“I’m just a positive person,” she said.

Santaolalla also recommends staying connected with friends and family.