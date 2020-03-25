Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Florin Road were shut down Wednesday night due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. It appears a pedestrian was hit and killed in the roadway.
Fatal traffic collision northbound I-5 south of Florin Road. All lanes are blocked but vehicles are being allowed to travel in the right hand shoulder. Heavy traffic at this location, unknown ETO. Please consider using northbound SR-99 as an alternate route. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/46I65mj9BU
— CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) March 26, 2020
CHP officers did not release any other information about the crash.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.