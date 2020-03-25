  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Florin Road were shut down Wednesday night due to a fatal crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. It appears a pedestrian was hit and killed in the roadway.

CHP officers did not release any other information about the crash.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

