



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Many local parks are shutting down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

California residents are permitted to go outside for physical activity during the state’s shelter-in-place order, but they are encouraged to maintain a safe social-distance from others at all times and practice good hygiene. People who are sick or experiencing any symptoms are asked to stay home.

A day after San Joaquin County announced the closure of its parks, Yolo and Solano Counties said they will close down their parks as well. Governor Newsom has also shut down several state parks and beaches in the Bay Area and Southern California.

The following is a running list of park and playground closures in the greater Sacramento area.

PARK CLOSURES:

San Joaquin County – All parks closed until April 30

Solano County – All parks and land trusts, including Belden’s Landing Water Access Facility, Sandy Beach County Park, Lake Solano County Park, Rush Ranch Open Space, Lynch Canyon Open Space Park, and Jepson Prairie Open Space will be closed starting Friday, March 27.

City Of Stockton – All parks are closed until further notice. Only pass-thru, while walking, running, or biking is allowed.

Yolo County – Most parks are closed starting Thursday, March 26. Open parks include Elkhorn Regional Park boat ramp (picnic areas closed), Capay Open Space Park (picnic areas closed), Valley Vista Regional Park trail system, and trails accessed via Road 40 (across low water bridge). Limited parking available along Road 40. Lower site main parking lot and restrooms closed.

PLAYGROUND CLOSURES:

Placer County – Playgrounds, picnic areas, volleyball courts and skate parks are closed for the time being. City golf courses are also closed.

Sacramento County – Playgrounds are closed. Regional parks and golf courses remain open.

Yuba City – All playground equipment at city parks are closed for the time being.