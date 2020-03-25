RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a car-to-car shooting that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near Sunrise Boulevard and Highway 50.
Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Rancho Cordova police responded to investigate and found that a man inside a car had be shot multiple times. That man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe someone inside a different car shot into the man’s car. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released at this point.
The victim’s name has also not been released yet.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to cal detectives at (916) 874-5115.