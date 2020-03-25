SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it will release 421 inmates by March 30.
This comes after 120 inmates were released from Sacramento County facilities over the last week. The early releases were ordered to make room at county jails to properly house inmates potentially infected with the coronavirus.
The sheriff’s office received and order from the Superior Court last week directing the release of inmates who are serving sentences with 60 days or less remaining and meet certain criteria.
According to the sheriff’s office, inmates who meet one or more of the following criteria are eligible for release: no inmate serving time for a domestic violence or offense involving a victim of domestic violence; no inmate serving time for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs; and no inmate serving time for an offense that requires registration as a sex offender.
Based on that criteria, 421 inmates who are being housed at the main jail or the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center will be released on or before March 30.