SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A member of the Sacramento Fire Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The department announced the positive test on Wednesday, but the employee has not been on duty since March 11.
That person is resting at home and monitoring their symptoms. No other information about the person, including in what capacity they work for Sacramento Fire, has been released at this point.
Wednesday’s announcement from Sacramento Fire comes a day after a neighboring agency, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, confirmed one of their firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19. That firefighter had cared for a patient who had coronavirus, officials said.
It’s unclear how the Sacramento Fire employee may have contracted the virus.