SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Essential businesses are allowed to remain open during the coronavirus stay-at-home order – including cannabis shops that provide medicinal options.

“I love weed. I smoke it,” said 77-year-old Major Barton.

Barton says he’ll head in early now that Metro Cannabis is opening its doors early to seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“When I get up [and] I ain’t got none, I will be going over there,” he said.

The dispensary will be open from 8:45 to 10 a.m. to accommodate those over 65 wanting to limit their possible exposure to COVID-19, and to meet the growing need amidst the stay-at-home order.

“We definitely saw an uptick in biz and [it’s] definitely are busier than it has been in the past, and we want to capitalize on that,” said general manager Alisande Moreno.

She says more than 40 percent of her customers are seniors.

“When I first started working here I didn’t really know there would be so many seniors coming here to get medicine, and it’s been pleasantly surprising,” Harris said.

A budtender, Harris says an aging population has different needs.

“Edibles are a lot of it, and CBD because they are in a lot of pain and that does help tremendously,” she said.

With marijuana legal statewide, people don’t need a medical card to get medicinal marijuana. All people need is an ID from any state across the country.

Staff will even provide curbside pickup if customers want, allowing for convenience and social distancing.