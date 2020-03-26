Comments
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Many people are separated from their loved ones in assisted living centers during the coronavirus outbreak, but one Rocklin woman still wanted to celebrate her husband’s birthday.
That man is Hank. Hank is a resident at Pines Assisted Living in Rocklin and his birthday was Thursday.
Paula, Hank’s wife of over 60 years, gathered friends and family to sing happy birthday outside of his window.
Paula says she didn’t want him to be alone on his special day. Happy birthday, Hank!