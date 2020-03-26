PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say three people were arrested Tuesday night in connection to a robbery at a Walgreens.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s office, two juvenile males entered the Walgreens on Douglas Boulevard in Granite Bay and demanded pharmacy staff open a safe containing medications. The suspects reportedly took a large number of prescription drugs and left in a grey sedan.
Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on Eureka Road at N. Sunrise Boulevard and tried to pull it over, but the car did not stop, prompting a pursuit on eastbound I-80. Deputies deployed a spike strip near the Newcastle exit, and the car stopped at the Highway 49 off-ramp.
READ: Pot Shops, Deemed Essential Businesses In California, Also Start Special Senior Hours
The driver, Bryan Andre Williams, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested and booked at the Auburn Jail. The two juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall. Williams was charged with robbery, child endangerment, conspiracy and felony reckless evading. The two juveniles, 14 and 17, from Sacramento and Oakland, were charged with robbery and conspiracy. One of the juveniles was also charged with providing a false identity to law enforcement and had a felony warrant from Sacramento County.
The sheriff’s office said this was the second drugstore robbery in a week.