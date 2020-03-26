  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a crash in south Sacramento on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. along 47th Avenue, near 54th Street.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Sacramento police say two vehicles were involved. People from both cars were taken to the hospital and a woman was later pronounced dead.

The other person involved suffered minor injuries, police say.

Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the time being as officers investigate the scene.

