MANTECA (CBS13) – Two Manteca firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, according to city officials.
The City of Manteca said the Manteca Fire Department confirmed the results and said both individuals are doing well and showing no symptoms.
Three Manteca firefighters in total were in self-isolation and tested after being exposed to COVID-19 patients, the department said earlier this week. Nine in total were tested in San Joaquin County including six firefighters from Stockton who all tested negative.
The identities of the individuals and further details on their exposure to the virus were not released.
The city recently issued a shelter in place recommendation to limit residents’ potential exposure to the virus.
City officials said their entire 911 system remains fully operational and that firefighters and EMS workers will arrive in full personal protective equipment, mask, gown, gloves and face shield or eyewear when responding to 911 calls to protect first responders from COVID-19 exposure.
As of Friday, the United States became the first country to surpass 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.