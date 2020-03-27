Comments
- 10:44 a.m.: There are now 4,096 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California and 84 people have died of the disease.
- 10:35 a.m: The US House of Representatives has voted in favor of $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package. It now heads to Pres. Trump.
- 9:43 a.m.: The City of Manteca announced Friday that the golf course and all city parks will be closed until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- 9:24 a.m.: Mark Blum, “Law & Order” and “Desperately Seeking Susan” actor, dies from coronavirus complications.
- 9:03 a.m.: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office released nearly a dozen inmates to reduce the jail’s population to create isolation cells for potential COVID-19 patients.
- 7:58 a.m.: The House is expected to approve Friday the $2 trillion relief bill, which includes direct payments to most Americans and expanded unemployment insurance.
- 6:20 a.m.: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.
- 7:22 a.m.: The Galt outdoor market will be reopening next week after deciding to temporarily suspend operations earlier in the month over coronavirus concerns.
- 4:34 a.m.: President Trump tweeted early Friday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the coronavirus.