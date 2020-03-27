GALT (CBS13) — The Galt outdoor market will be reopening next week after deciding to temporarily suspend operations earlier in the month over coronavirus concerns.
Organizers say they have consulted with Sacramento County public health and reviewed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter-at-home mandate and have decided they can reopen to sell fresh produce, dry goods and household hygiene products.
Of course, some changes will be made to make sure the market and shoppers are complying with social distancing guidelines. The changes include: vendor booths being spread 20 feet apart, hand washing stations being placed around the grounds, tables and benches being removed, and limiting the number of customers.
No food vendors are being allowed at the market at this time. Food sampling is also being prohibited, organizers say.
Once the market reopens on March 31, organizers say it will continue normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.