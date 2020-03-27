MANTECA (CBS13) – The City of Manteca announced Friday that the golf course and all city parks will be closed until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Municipal Golf Course and all park activities – including all parking lots, playgrounds, the dog park, the skate park, basketball courts, ball fields, sports fields, picnic tables, park restrooms, etc. – are closed to the public and only pass-thru traffic is allowed.
“It is all of our responsibility to help stop the spread and to abide by the “Stay at Home” orders,” the city said in a press release. “Many of those who will contract the COVID-19 virus will be asymptomatic and not show any outward signs of infection. Those who do not know they are infected could easily pass it along to the more susceptible members of our community.”
On Thursday, the United States surpassed China in total number of confirmed coronavirus cases with over 86,000.