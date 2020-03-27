NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A man is under arrest on suspicion of striking and killing his own grandfather with a baseball bat in North Highlands.
The incident happened Thursday night along the 3700 block of Bolivar Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 and told dispatchers he had hit his grandfather with a bat and that he was dead.
Deputies responded, detained the caller, then found the elderly man in the home. The 78-year-old had suffered trauma to his body, deputies noted, and was rushed to the hospital. He was soon pronounced dead.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 34-year-old Frank Swanson. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.
The name of the victim has not been released at this point.