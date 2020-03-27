Coronavirus:Stay current on COVID-19 news with our daily headlines tracker.
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s K9 Association announced Friday that a retired 11-year-old K9 has died.

K9 Joker was a Malinois that worked with Deputy Nate Crain of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office for five years, the sheriff’s office said.

The pair was the first K9 unit assigned to work in Patterson after the agency took over law enforcement services for the city.

The sheriff’s office said Joker lived out the remainder of his years with the Crain family and friends.

