STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two girls, aged 13 and 14, were arrested after the Stockton Police Department said one led officers on a chase in a stolen car.
Stockton police said they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle just after 10 p.m. in the area of Alpine and Alvarado avenues in the Valley Oak District.
Police said a low-speed pursuit ensued when the driver refused to stop but they were able to pull the suspects over shortly after.
The driver, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer and a warrant. The passenger, 13, was arrested for a warrant, police said.