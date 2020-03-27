UC DAVIS (CBS13) – A UC Davis faculty member has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Chancellor Gary S. May.
In a video update released on Friday, the chancellor said the faculty member recently traveled to Europe and developed symptoms on March 19 after returning home. May said the individual has been home since and has not been to campus since March 5.
May said the faculty member already notified their colleagues of the diagnosis and will remain in self-isolation at home.
The campus said it also recently announced that a student who had been studying abroad in Spain since last summer also tested positive for COVID-19.
The identities of the individuals were not released.
“It is likely that more cases will be confirmed in our community,” May said. “It is crucial to continue practicing social distancing, following the guidelines from Yolo County public health, the state and CDC to avoid private and public gatherings of any size outside of your family or living unit, and to limit our travel outside the house to essential needs such as groceries and health care.”