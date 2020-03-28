SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in locating a person who may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in South Sacramento on Thursday night.
The CPH said the individual in question was described as a Filipino or Hispanic male, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 130-140 pounds with a slender build.
The man had black hair, was about 20 years old and wore black-framed eyeglasses, CHP said, and was driving what appeared to be silver Honda or Acura sedan with a 10×10 inch section missing from the left front bumper.
The victim in the collision was previously identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as Jacob Chance Howery, 26.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to please call the CHP at (916)861-1300.