SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Save Mart Companies announced that they will be installing Plexiglas shields at Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky store registers throughout the state to add an extra layer of protection between cashiers and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In a press release sent out on Saturday, the company said they will also be increasing the frequency and intensity of sanitation efforts in the stores.
“We are committed to ensuring a safe shopping experience for our customers and employees,” expressed Hal Levitt, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations.
The company said they will be implementing the shields in stores throughout Northern Nevada also. FoodMaxx, Save Mart and Lucky have a combined 205 stores throughout the California and Northern Nevada regions.