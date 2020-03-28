Comments
YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – The Yuba-Sutter Food Bank said they will continue to deliver three days a week to residents considered most at-risk to coronavirus.
The food bank said deliveries will be made on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays to those aged 65 and up, or handicapped, or other groups considered at-risk.
Those qualified must contact the food bank or the Yuba-Sutter Call Center by 3 p.m. the day prior to the delivery.
To contact the Food Bank, call 530-673-3834. The Yuba-Sutter Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday only. The number to the center is 530-749-7700.