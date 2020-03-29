HUMBOLDT COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for two inmates who walked away from a prison camp in Humboldt County on Friday.
Derek Barnett, 29, of Placer County, and Noah Wilson, 28, of San Bernadino County, were discovered missing during an inmate count at around 9:45 p.m., the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.
Officials said the two minimum-security inmates of the Eel River Conservation Camp were last seen at around 8:30 p.m. and were wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.
Barnett is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 272 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, a mustache and goatee. He was convicted of possession of a firearm and vehicle theft, officials said.
Wilson is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with hazel eyes, brown hair, a mustache and goatee, with a tattoo “Damaged” above his right eye. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Both men were inmates of a camp that housed 120 minimum-custody inmates