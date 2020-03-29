  • CBS13On Air

West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The West Sacramento Police Department said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Boulevard.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Sunday and the area of Jefferson between Gregory Avenue and Southport Parkway was closed off so PG&E can work on a damaged power pole, police said.

Officers said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with police, the department said.

No further details were released.

