ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The Roseville Police Department said a person is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during an altercation with another person on Saturday night.
Police said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rudgwick Drive.
The department said in a Facebook post that all parties involved in the shooting have been accounted for but did not release any further details regarding the shooter or victim.
Roseville police said there is no current threat to the community.