Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody in Stockton after police said he chased a man down the street with a knife threatening to kill the victim.
The Stockton Police Department said the suspect Daniel Bennet, 26, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.
The department said the incident happened Sunday morning at around 8:30 in the area of Pixie Drive and Ryde Avenue in the city’s Civic District.
Police said the suspect was holding a kitchen knife while yelling that he was going to kill the 46-year-old victim.
No further details were released.