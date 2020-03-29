  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody in Stockton after police said he chased a man down the street with a knife threatening to kill the victim.

The Stockton Police Department said the suspect Daniel Bennet, 26, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.

The department said the incident happened Sunday morning at around 8:30 in the area of Pixie Drive and Ryde Avenue in the city’s Civic District.

Police said the suspect was holding a kitchen knife while yelling that he was going to kill the 46-year-old victim.

No further details were released.

Comments

Leave a Reply