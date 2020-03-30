Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) — A grieving daughter left Sutter Roseville hospital after her mom died in February to learn someone stole her car.
Nearly two months later, Tina Foster got a call from the CHP that her car had been found in Lincoln. The only thing missing was the battery.
The 2000 Camry belonged to her husband’s mom, who left it to them after she passed away. In February, Foster spoke to CBS13 about what the car means to her.
“When she passed 10 or 11 years ago, the car was given to me by here. And we still have my husband’s dad’s old truck. The car just means so much to me. I’d really like to get it back,” Tina said.