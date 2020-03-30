



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom wants to be prepared for the anticipated surge of people who will be diagnosed with coronavirus in the coming weeks.

Now he’s adding medical staff to area hospitals. The new effort, dubbed the California Health Corps, is designed to get thousands of new health care workers out into the field. That includes EMTs, nurses, and dentists, too.

“Dentists are at home with not a lot to do. How can we be helpful?” said Dr. Ken Wallis, who has been a dentist for decades.

His private practice all but shut down in the wake of coronavirus, and like many dentists, he’s now eager to sign up for the California Health Corps.

“I think the important thing right now is to fall under the direction of the hospitals and physicians that need support and find out what they need. We need to be sure that we are adequately trained to provide that care,” Wallis said.

Those who sign up will be given a salary and malpractice insurance. Where they go to work will depend on the needs of the region and hospital. The state will also suspend licensing and certification requirements during the emergency.

The governor calls medical professionals the heroes of this moment.

“I just want to remind people that if you know anybody in the medical profession, if you know people are that you think are willing to contribute their time and energy in a compensated way to go to this new website so we could meet the healthcare surge as well,” Newsom said.

Newsom says the peak of the coronavirus surge should land in California in just a few weeks. He says he’s preparing to fight an equipment shortage including ventilators.

“And I just want to encourage folks — if you have a line on ventilators — it doesn’t matter if they’re brand new,” Newsom said.

At UC Davis, engineering researchers like Steven Lucero are trying to create technology to manufacture masks and ventilators.

“Because very specific supplies are in higher demand than they would be, that is forcing people like me to look for alternatives,” he said.

That also includes a 3D-printed alternative to N95 masks and ventilator parts, where supplies are strained.

“We are also testing them and validating them to the best of our ability so we know, so that we’re more confident, and can say you’re safe with this,” he said.

Those researchers are testing those products now, ahead of the surge, to make sure they’re a safe option.

If you’re interested in helping with the California Health Corps, you find out if you’re eligible here.