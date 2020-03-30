  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is on for a man who reportedly confronted an employee at a Sacramento County business while carrying a machete.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Madison Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

Deputies say a man was reportedly confrontational with a manager at an unnamed business in the area and was asked to leave.

A perimeter is now being set up by deputies to try and find the man.

No description of the man was immediately available.

