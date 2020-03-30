SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on retired healthcare workers in California to come back to work and help hospitals deal with the projected surge of COVID-19 cases in the weeks ahead.
He created a California Health Corps initiative to match healthcare workers up with the state’s healthcare needs.
Sacramento retired nurse Mary Carol Todd signed up immediately.
“I work hard,” Todd said. “I’ve been a cancer nurse, I’ve been a nurse administrator, I’ve been a case management nurse, I’ve worked in palliative care.”
Todd’s nursing license is still active. She retired five years ago from a 40-year career in nursing, finishing as the Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy General Hospital in East Sacramento.
The Governor announced California’s need to increase California’s number of healthcare professionals — doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and more — by 37,000 people ahead of the anticipated coronavirus surge.
“We are calling on you to step up and step in and meet this moment,” Newsom said.
The Governor’s request comes as neighborhoods around the world honor healthcare workers with daily musical tributes. Todd’s neighbors played “I Will Survive” on Monday night.
Now Nurse Todd is coming out of retirement. She’s part of California’s growing response to the coronavirus crisis, and a new call for help. The answer came quickly.
“Let’s make a difference,” Todd said.