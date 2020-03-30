SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With classes only being held online for students at Sacramento State University, the school has come up with a solution for those who may not have the best (or any) internet connection at home.

On Monday, Sac State’s parking services announced that WiFi access is now being provided to the campus community at the school’s Parking Structure 5.

People just need to pull up and log in. There will be signs and cones directing students to WiFi parking options.

No parking permit is required, the school says.

While the recommendation remains to stay home if possible, this opportunity is a special exception if there isn't an alternative for completing your coursework. This is for studying only and is not a place to gather socially. — Sac State UTAPS (@sacstateutaps) March 30, 2020

The school stresses that the service is only for students who want to study and complete their coursework.

People who drive in are also being asked to practice the same social distancing as they would at all other times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sac State has moved all classes that could be online through the end of the spring semester over coronavirus concerns. All events on campus have been canceled and even commencement has been postponed.