SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The coronavirus pandemic has left many students without school and work.
Now Sacramento State is calling on the community to help out the Hornet family during this time of need.
Many college students rely on part-time jobs to get through school, but many of those jobs have been deemed non-essential in the wake of the coronavirus. In response to this reality, Sacramento State is working to raise money for those students impacted by the virus.
President Robert Nelsen sent out a video message on Monday asking the Hornet community to donate to the Sac State CARES fund if they’re able.
The fund helps students during emergency situations so they can make rent, purchase books or any other school essentials and tuition.