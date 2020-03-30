



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —The coronavirus has changed our lives and our routines.

Since we can no longer go to the movies, restaurants, or even take a trip, many of us are getting creative on how to pass the time.

Video gameplay has greatly increased during this shelter-in-place order.

“I play games, ‘Call of Duty,'” one Sacramento man said on Monday. “That’s my thing, and playing with my son.”

Others have decided to test their skills in the kitchen, trying out new recipes during their time at home.

“I’ve been trying to more complicated recipes like biscuits, or I made a pork roast that was bone-in yesterday,” a woman told CBS13. “It’s mentally helpful to cook to keep your mind off everything that’s going on. Having something to focus on that will also help you in many ways.”

She opted to get creative with recipes, baking and cooking to pass the time and keep her sanity.

A long list of our hobbies have quickly turned into things that have temporarily taken over our lives. A Sacramento-area gardening center is seeing a boom of people wanting to garden more.

Another trend is puzzling. Many have taken on puzzles to occupy their time.

And with movie theaters closed, streaming services are seeing a huge surge. TV watching, even local TV watching, is showing a boost in viewership.

“I’ve on Netflix like, oh my god, can’t find anymore shows to watch,” a woman said.

We know this won’t last forever, but at least in the meantime, people are coping and getting through the best they can, even if it means the most exciting entertainment is just going to the grocery store.