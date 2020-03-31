



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A small business fortunate enough to keep its doors open during the coronavirus crisis is providing relief to other restaurants. Employees at Burger Patch in Midtown Sacramento are prepping for what management hopes will be the biggest day of the month.

“We are so fortunate to be a community that steps up,” said Burger Patch co-founder Phil Horn.

Sacramento’s first vegan burger shop will donate 100% of its March profits to help other restaurants closed by COVID-19 concerns. The money will go into a relief fund.

“If we are able to profit in any way, the right thing to do for us is to give that money back to restaurants that were forced to close out of no control of their own,” Horn said.

Horn is happy to say business has stayed the same during this crisis. He had even added a few people.

Kayla Murray is grateful for her job in these uncertain times.

READ: To-Go Cocktails Helping Keep Restaurant Industry Afloat

“I am really proud to work for this company who is helping people cause I know it’s tough for everybody,” she said.

She has helped the restaurant adapt. Employees already wore gloves, but now there are additional protocols in place.

“Now our sanitation procedures are every 30 minutes. We have a little timer that goes off – we call it our ‘sani-timer,’” Murray said.

They are also practicing social distancing amongst staff with deliveries and customers. During the stay-at-home order, the restaurant has seen a 400 percent increase in online delivery and takeout.

“We have a great website where you can order online and be down here and pick-up without touching anything and paying online,” Horn said. “It’s great to see the community adapting.”

Horn hopes the money will stir up a desire for others to give back to help others that are hurting.

The initiative is part of Burger Patch’s match where they donate a portion of every burger sold to a select charity each month. So far, the relief fund has raised more than $25,000.