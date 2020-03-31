SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with people being asked not to go anywhere unnecessary, gas prices in California have cratered.
On Tuesday, analysts say the average price of gas in California fell below $3 a gallon.
The state is now averaging $2.998 for a gallon of regular, according to GasBuddy experts. It was the second to last state to see gas prices fall past the $3 mark, with the only state still seeing gas prices above that being Hawaii.
Better late then never: CALIFORNIA has joined the $2 club! State average now $2.998/gal and could drop another $1/gal or more yet! The only state with $3/gal average now is Hawaii.
— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 31, 2020
In Sacramento, according to GasBuddy, gas prices have fallen to just about a quarter above $2 – with the cheapest gas being $2.19 for a gallon of regular at several stations.
Gas prices across the US – and across the world – have plummeted with the coronavirus pandemic causing a huge drop in demand. While drivers may welcome less pain at the pump, experts say low gas prices are often a sign of a struggling and volatile economy.
The average price for a gallon of regular in the US is $1.990 as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.
Experts say the California average could drop another $1 per gallon or even more.