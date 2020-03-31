Coronavirus:
Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart Will Start Taking Employees' Temperatures And Let Them Wear Masks
Walmart added to its worker safety policies Tuesday as protections for retail and grocery store workers come under greater public scrutiny.
Coronavirus Update: Placer County Schools Extend Closures Through May 1
The coronavirus outbreak has caused disruptions to schools, businesses, and events across California. Many school districts in the greater-Sacramento region, and across the state, have announced weeks-long closures.
PG&E Drops Plan To Pay Camp Fire Fine From $13.5B Fund For Wildfire Victims
PG&E says it has given up a controversial plan to pay a $4 million criminal fine to Butte County out of a proposed $13.5 billion trust to compensate wildfire victims.
VIDEO: Search On For Suspect In String Of Loomis Car Burglaries
Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspects in a string of car burglaries that happened in a Loomis neighborhood over the weekend.
NCAA Approves Extra Year Of Eligibility For Spring Sports Seniors
The NCAA has weighed in on the extra year of eligibility debate for seniors who had their careers cut short.
'Hoping It Doesn't Cost Any Games': NFL Agents Preparing For Potential NFL Offseason Changes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
The NFL offseason hasn't experienced any schedule changes yet due to the coronavirus pandemic but they seem likely. What would an adjusted offseason look like.
A’s Minor League Coach, A Former Stockton Ports Manager, On Ventilator After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
A longtime coach in the Oakland Athletics minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus and is on a ventilator, his family says.
Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of WrestleMania 36
Roman Reigns, a leukemia survivor, will not face Goldberg in WrestleMania, now an early-April in-studio event because of coronavirus concerns.
On-Demand Video
CBS13 News AM News Update - 3/31/20
The latest headlines.
3 hours ago
Man Suspected Of Trying To Break Into Closed Roseville Business Through Roof
A man is under arrest after officers say he tried to burglarize a Roseville business over the weekend by coming through the roof. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Morning Forecast - March 31, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
3 hours ago
Moneywatch: Emissions Standards Rolled Back During Coronavirus Outbreak
The Trump Administration is rolling back emissions standards set by the Obama Administration.
3 hours ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: Remote California Counties Tell People To Stay Away
The sheriffs are urging people to stay home and flatten the curve.
3 hours ago
Coronavirus Update: Placer County Schools Extend Closures Through May 1
March 31, 2020 at 9:33 am
